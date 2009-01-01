Policewoman, two others killed as Ekiti bye-election turns bloody
Three persons have been killed by thugs in the bye-election
for Ekiti East constituency (I) seat in the state house of assembly.
A policewoman was among those killed when violence broke out
during the election on Saturday.
The deceased policewoman is said to be a nursing mother.
The Ekiti East constituency (I) seat became vacant following
the death of Juwa Adegbuyi, the former representative. Adegbuyi passed away in
February.
Several vehicles were also vandalised during the violence at
different polling units.
Biodun Olujimi, senator representing Ekiti South, narrowly
escaped getting attacked by the thugs.
It is understood that the thugs went on a rampage in her polling units in Omuo Ekiti.
A witness said the thugs are in the employ of some
politicians who have an interest in the bye-election.
The police command in the state had on Friday announced a
restriction of movement ahead of the election.
Sunday Abutu, Ekiti police spokesperson, had said the
restriction was to ensure a hitch-free exercise.
Abutu had said the restriction was for vehicular and
pedestrian movement in and out of the Ekiti East LGA, except those on essential
duties.
