I would be first Oyo governor to hand over to a successor -Seyi Makinde
Governor Seyi Makinde has said that he would make history in
Oyo State to be the first governor to hand over to a successor.
Makinde said this on Saturday at the Inauguration of the 8th
President of Christ Apostolic Church Worldwide.
He noted that no governor in the state has ever handed over
to his successor after the expiration of his tenure.
“No governor has ever handed over to his successor in this state,
“Baba Lam Adeshina didn’t hand over to his successor.
“Former Governor Ladoja didn’t hand over to former Governor
Adebayo Alao Akala.
“Akala didn’t hand over to Abiola Ajimobi and Ajimobi didn’t
hand over to me.
“But I’m standing in front of the altar of God, I will be
the first governor to hand over to my successor.
He commended the smooth process that led to the inauguration
of the new CAC President.
Makinde pointed out that Nigeria is at a crossroads.
He said priority should be given to ending the crisis of
division in the nation.
