Hijab: MURIC urges Kwara Govt to rename controversial schools
- 12 hours 49 minutes ago
The Muslims Rights Concern (MURIC) has advised the
government of Kwara State to rename schools whose authorities have refused to
obey court pronouncements and government’s directives on the use of hijab in
schools.
The group stated this in a press statement issued on
Saturday 20th March 2021 by its director, Professor Ishaq Akintola.
According to MURIC, what happened on Wednesday, 17th March,
2021, in some of the schools in the state was an open confrontation, militancy,
thuggery, and hooliganism on the part of Kwara State chapter of the Christian
Association of Nigeria (CAN), the school principals, and teachers.
The group also said CAN is now competing with Boko Haram and bandits by preventing Muslim girls from accessing education in the state.
MURIC said, “It is obvious that the Kwara State chapter of
the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) is determined to foment trouble. It
has refused to obey court judgements. It has also rejected the government’s
directive on the approval of hijab for female Muslim students.
“Worse still, CAN incite its members in the state to occupy
the schools. It was this direct and open incitement which culminated in the
violence witnessed on Wednesday, 17th March 2021, in some of the schools. This
is open confrontation, militancy, thuggery and hooliganism on the part of CAN,
the school principals and teachers.
MURIC said it deems it necessary, at this stage, for the
state government to put its feet down, adding that no responsible government
will allow “fanatical religious leaders who have no respect for the rule of law
to cause anarchy under its watch.”
“It is in this respect that we commend Governor AbdulRahman
for coming out boldly to assert his authority in the unequivocal policy
statement issued on Thursday 18th March, 2021.
“However, this statement needs to be followed up with
actions capable of demonstrating that government has the political will to
enforce its directive.
“Firstly, leaders of CAN in the state should be arrested and
charged for contempt of court. This Kwara chapter of CAN is loaded with
rebellious subjects and agents provocateur. They have no respect for social
decorum, law and order. Government must make it clear that nobody is above the
law.
“Secondly, Kwara state ministry of education must take disciplinary
actions against the school principals in those recalcitrant schools for
exhibiting divided loyalty and insubordination.
“Thirdly, the state government must rename those
controversial schools. They may be given names derived from the areas in which
they are located. We like to suggest that, by extension, all schools in Kwara
State which are still bearing missionary names, whether Christian or Muslim,
should be renamed in as much as funding and the teachers’ salaries are still
being paid by the state government.”
“We are shocked to our marrows that a religious group in
this 21st century has the temerity to disobey court order and the audacity to
ignore government’s directive on government’s own property. Where is the
principle of equality before the law? Where is the rule of law? Where is
respect for democratic principles, norms and values if civilised people refuse
to obey court orders? It is such a big shame.
“CAN Kwara State chapter should be ashamed that it seeks to
out-Herod Herod by displaying a major characteristic of Boko Haram and bandits.
It is well known that Boko Haram and bandit kidnappers are preventing Muslims
from having access to schools in Northern Nigeria. CAN is now competing with
Boko Haram and bandits by preventing innocent Muslim girls from accessing
education in Kwara State.”
