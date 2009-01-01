Home | News | General | Biden: It can happen to anyone - Presidency reacts to US President's multiple fall

- The presidency dismissed fears that President Joe Biden's fall, while he was climbing Air Force One, was a cause for worry

- Lauretta Onochie, a presidential media aide, has said that the fate can happen to anyone

- Onochie on her Twitter page on Saturday, March 20, said this is no big deal at all

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

The slightly tragic fate that befell President Joe Biden of the United States (US) has no doubt caused a stir all over the world.

Back home in Nigeria, President Biden's multiple as he tried to climb the stairs of Airforce One on a flight to Atlanta Georgia on Friday, March 19, got the attention of the presidency.

Lauretta Onochie, President Muhammadu Buhari's special assistant on social media, on her Twitter page said this is not a bid deal since it can actually happen to anyone.

Read also Governor Ganduje finally opens up on alleged dollar bribery video

The presidency said President Biden's fall is not a bid deal (Photo: @Cardinal Conserv)

Source: Twitter

Onochie's tweet read:

"It's not a big deal. It can happen to anyone."

Earlier, Biden’s health had become a subject of discussion after the president stumbled multiple times then fell to his knees as he climbed the steps of Air Force One on Friday, March 19.

Biden was boarding the aircraft at Joint Base Andrews just before noon for a flight to Atlanta when he stumbled.

A video showed the 78-year old president gripping onto the railing to steady himself as he lost his footing three times.

It was not immediately clear what tripped Biden, but shortly after recovering, he dusted himself gave a salute at the top of the stairs before departing to meet with Asian American community leaders in the wake of the massage parlour massacre in Atlanta, Georgia.

Biden's fall sparked a debate on social media as to whether the president is physically or mentally fit to serve in the office.

Read also Serious apprehension as President Biden falls multiple times while climbing steps

However, the White House deputy press secretary, Karine Jean-Pierre told reporters that Biden is fine.

PAY ATTENTION: Install our latest app for Android, read the best news on Nigeria’s #1 news app

Onyirioha Nnamdi is a graduate of Literature and English Language at the University of Lagos. He is a Politics/Current Affairs Editor who writes on news and political topics for Legit.ng. He brings into his reporting a wealth of experience in creative and analytical writing. Nnamdi has a major interest in local and global politics.

Source: Legit

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General