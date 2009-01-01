Home | News | General | Hours after wife went on Twitter to beg for old clothes for husband, Peruzzi tells her "send account number"

- Fortune smiled on a woman with the Twitter handle @Sholaboris who came online to beg for old wears

- The wife said that she needs them for her husband who has been out of employment since last year, 2020

- Peruzzi, on seeing her call for help, asked the woman to send her account number for some money

PAY ATTENTION: Legit.ng is on a mission to support vulnerable children of Calabar – join the initiative on Patreon, let’s change more lives together!

Recall the woman who went on Twitter to beg for old clothes for her husband, Nigerian Musician Perruzzi has stepped into her case.

In response to her plea, the Lagbaja crooner asked the woman to drop her account number so that her man's wardrobe can be changed.

In a swift response, the woman posted her details, saying the musician is really kind to have shown her family kindness in such a manner.

Read also Wife goes on Twitter to beg for clothes that unemployed husband can wear, people surprise her with gifts

Many were in her comment section to say that the wife is such a lucky woman because her story changed within 24 hours that she called for help.

See their conversation below:

Legit.ng compiled some of the reaction to the tweets below:

@Sugarlomo1 said:

"God bless you as well. Your man is lucky."

@Tracy78264450 said:

"Choi...I just dey imagine how the credit alert go dey flow in...God when!?!?"

Popular musician, Peruzzi, steps into the case of the woman and helped. Photos source: @Sholaboris, @peruzzi

Source: Twitter

@itsreal_Kenechi said:

"God bless you more @Peruzzi fo this!!! You will never lack, May God almighty give you more inspiration to produce more music that the whole world will listen and stream to the highest level... from today your blessings will be uncountable as a sand.. so shall it be. Amen."

@kween_kiki said:

"Awwn. @peruzzi is such an angel.God bless you for us one million times. Pple like u are rare breedz. I'm sure that woman sef is amazed."

Read also Young lady who is a bricklayer showcases her work with pride in photos

PAY ATTENTION: Download our mobile app to enjoy the latest news update

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that Nigerian singer Simi gave the sum of N200,000 to Aribisala Blessing, the woman who appreciated her husband on Twitter for the gift of one Christmas chicken in 2020.

The musician said she is giving the woman the N200,000 someone earlier donated for a Christmas giveaway she wanted to do.

---

Joseph Omotayo writes for the human interest desk at Legit.ng. He graduated from Obafemi Awolowo University with a degree in Literature in English. He loves basketball and books. He tweets @omotayome.

Source: Legit

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General