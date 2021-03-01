Home | News | General | OYC honours Samson with Obafemi Awolowo Leadership Award
OYC honours Samson with Obafemi Awolowo Leadership Award



The Oodua Youth Coalition (OYC), on Friday, the 19 of March, bestowed the Obafemi Awolowo Leadership Award on Ambassador Samson Bolarin as the 2020 Humanitarian Icon of the Year.

In a statement made available to Newsmen, The Oodua Youth Coalition noted that Ambassador Samson deserved to be honoured for his numerous humanitarian services especially of the recent donation of over 2,000 Nose Masks to a Lagos Foundation in March 2020.

Like his tradition, the leadership of OYC joined Ambassador Samson Bolarin, the president of Three Ace Oil & Gas and Founder International Organisation for Humanitarian Relief In the distribution of over 250 Food Packs to the poor and vulnerable along Ajah – Badore Road, Lekki, Lagos State

Ambassador Samsom Bolarin told newsmen that he would continue to contribute his quota to the development of Nigeria to ensure a better life for the downtrodden and vulnerable people in society.

Vanguard News Nigeria

