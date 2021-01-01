Home | News | General | Buhari mourns Usman Ndalolo, Waziri Patigi
IPMAN Surveillance Team nabs gang of wellheads thieves in Delta
Osinbajo urges politicians to emulate CAC’s peaceful leadership change

Buhari mourns Usman Ndalolo, Waziri Patigi



Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
  • 3 hours 56 minutes ago
  • 1
  • 0
Comments
View Comments
Kindly Share This Story:

Buhari mourns Usman Ndalolo, Waziri Patigi

Buhari mourns Usman Ndalolo, Waziri Patigi

President Muhammadu Buhari has sent a message of condolence to the government and people of Kwara on the passing away of Alhaji Usman Ndalolo, Waziri Patigi.

Malam Garba Shehu, the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, revealed this in a statement in Abuja on Saturday.

In the message, the president stated that the late Ndalolo, a retired orthopaedic technician and community leader, who died at the age of 83, was a visionary statesman with impeccable integrity and dedication,

According to him, Ndalolo will be remembered for his sagacity and exemplary selfless service to the people of Nigeria.

The president extended sympathies to the bereaved wife, Hajiya Amina Ndalolo, a former Minister of State, Health, family members and the government and people of Kwara.

Vanguard News Nigeria

Kindly Share This Story:

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General Visit website


view more articles

About Article Author

Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka

Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design &development. His previous experience ranges from redesigning existing website to solving complex technical problems with object-oriented programming. Very experienced with Microsoft SQL Server, PHP and advanced JavaScript. He loves to travel and watch movies.

View More Articles

Related Article

Nigerian Traditional Medicine Practitioners Offer To Treat Buhari

Nigerian Traditional Medicine Practitioners Offer To Treat Buhari

Maradona accused of s3xual harassment

Maradona accused of s3xual harassment

UNBELIEVABLE!! Meet 5 People Who Survived The Impossible And Got The Lives Of Their Dreams

UNBELIEVABLE!! Meet 5 People Who Survived The Impossible And Got The Lives Of Their Dreams

100 Most Popular News

1 2 Displaying 1 - 100 of 189