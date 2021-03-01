Home | News | General | I’m Sorry – Doyin Okupe finally tenders apology to Igbos

Doyin Okupe, a former aide to Ex-Presidents, Olusegun Obasanjo and Goodluck Jonathan respectively, has tendered an open apology over his controversial posts on Saturday..



In a series of tweets on Saturday, Okupe explained why the North will not support the Igbo presidency in 2023.

According to Okupe, the North are yet to forgive the Igbo over the incidences of 1966 of which one of the high points was the killing of Sardauna of Sokoto in which until today is believed by many people to be an Igbo coup.

The former presidential aide, who has declared his interest to run in the 2023 presidency, pointed out that if the Igbos reach a consensus with the North, in the interest of equity, fairness, and national unity, he will shelve his ambition.

“A national consensus for Igbo Presidency cannot evolve until the core north forgives the Igbos for the killing of Sardauna of Sokoto by Nigerian soldiers of Igbo extraction in the 1966 Coup.

“If this consensus emerges, in the interest of equity, fairness & national unity, I will shelve my ambition & support whoever is chosen as a candidate by my party.

“However, in the event that this national consensus is not achievable, I WILL RUN FOR PRESIDENT IN 2023 by God’s Grace.

“This is the political Knot only the Igbo leaders must spearhead and with the support of other well-meaning Nigerians, resolve with a high level of humility and political dexterity,” he said.

However, the post stirs controversies on social media.

Check out some of the reactions below:

6months after 1966 coup,

30,000 Igbos were killed. The next year 1967 was Civil War:

2million Igbos were killed,

Many starved with hunger to death;

3million Igbos became refugees. Yet Doyin Okupe thinks Igbos should apologise to the North. I’m Yoruba but Doyin Okupe is wrong. — #OurFavOnlineDoc ???????????????????????? (@DrOlufunmilayo) March 20, 2021

Mentioned days back how unnecessary Doyin Okupe’s interview to clear the air on his son’s sexual orientation.. here we are, he has asked Igbo people to apologize to the Hausas for killing the Sardauna, oh the bigotry & audacity can’t be fathomed..We lost 6 million children !!! — theonly1acre (@theonly1acre) March 20, 2021

Doyin Okupe said the North have to Forgive the Igbos before they can agree to pass the Presidential baton to the East. Who told him the Igbos want Presidency so bad? The Igbos just want to Expand their businesses, import goods, make more money and travel home to celebrate Xmas ???? — Chlorpheniramine #EndSARS ???????? (@VictorIsrael_) March 20, 2021

An Igbo man from Delta state led a coup of young like minds where every major tribe in Nigeria was represented but they turned around and termed it an Igbo coup. There was a revenge coup where they annihilated igbos and Igbo leaders and then comes the Biafran war were 3million — DEMAGOGUE PhD.????senior advocat???? (@von_Bismack) March 20, 2021

Okupe has now apologised via his Twitter account, noting that he regretted his comments.

“I tender my unreserved apology to the Igbos and other Nigerians who felt offended by my post on Igbo presidency and the North. I never intended to hurt or demean the Igbos. Instead, I wanted to help actualize the dream. I regret the said post, and I am truly sorry,” Okupe stated.

