Fans drag Burna Boy to filth for allegedly shading Wizkid, days after winning Grammy awards (Screenshots)
- 5 hours 46 minutes ago
Nigerians have dragged Burna Boy to filth for allegedly shading ace singer, Wizkid following their Grammy win..
Burna Boy recently won the award for
Best World Music Album at the 63rd Annual Grammy Award, while Wizkid also got a Grammys from his collaboration with Beyonce.
Taking to Twitter, Burna Boy seemingly threw a shade at Wizkid who won Grammys after a collobaration, saying his own kids will confidently beat their chest and say their father did it on their own.
“My kids will confidently beat their chest and say “Daddy did it on his OWN, We can do it on our own”, Burna Boy tweeted.
