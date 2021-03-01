Home | News | General | Heartbroken man shares sad experience with cheating wife and her side lover
Lady narrates why she called off her engagement, one week to her wedding
Little boy goes viral after wearing 8 clothes under his uniform to protect himself against flogging (Video)

Heartbroken man shares sad experience with cheating wife and her side lover



Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
  • 5 hours 57 minutes ago
  • 1
  • 0
Comments
View Comments

A Nigerian man has taken to Twitter to share his pain after he caught his wife cheating on him, and she ended up killing herself..

altalt

Sharing his sad ordeal, he wrote;

“I was off from work, but I had to go out and submit some documents at work personally. I woke up early to get myself prepared. I drove off from home without closing a garage door, knowing very well that I will be coming back home soon.

Usually I spend a lot of my time at my work place, But I came home early and catching my wife cheating on me inside my own bedroom was the last thing I ever thought should happen to me. That was the day I find her right handed with another man inside my bedroom, I entered the room and I find them walking n*ked. The man started begging for apology, asking for his doorway out.

I ordered this man to take all his belongings and leave my house peacefully without any harm, and I walked out to the dining room. Later that afternoon I slept inside my bedroom without engaging to any conversation with my cheating wife.

When I wake up I discovered that my wife has committed a suicide, She strangled herself in the middle of the night, the worst decision she took in a very short space of time and it was very sad. Few months later after that incident everything had been resolved, I always ask myself if I was the one who was wrong by not reacting, I had no control over that whole situation.”

Edujandon.com - 24/7 News UpdatesEdujandon.com - 24/7 News Updates
Edujandon.com - 24/7 News UpdatesEdujandon.com - 24/7 News Updates
Price: Free

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General Visit website


view more articles

About Article Author

Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka

Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design &development. His previous experience ranges from redesigning existing website to solving complex technical problems with object-oriented programming. Very experienced with Microsoft SQL Server, PHP and advanced JavaScript. He loves to travel and watch movies.

View More Articles

Related Article

Nigerian Traditional Medicine Practitioners Offer To Treat Buhari

Nigerian Traditional Medicine Practitioners Offer To Treat Buhari

Maradona accused of s3xual harassment

Maradona accused of s3xual harassment

UNBELIEVABLE!! Meet 5 People Who Survived The Impossible And Got The Lives Of Their Dreams

UNBELIEVABLE!! Meet 5 People Who Survived The Impossible And Got The Lives Of Their Dreams

100 Most Popular News

1 2 Displaying 1 - 100 of 189