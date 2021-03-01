Home | News | General | Little boy goes viral after wearing 8 clothes under his uniform to protect himself against flogging (Video)

A little Nigerian boy has sparked reactions on social media after he rocked many clothes to school, to withstand pain from flogging..

In a viral video which surfaced the internet, the primary school pupil was seen removing eight different shirts he wore to protect himself against lashes in school.

Apparently, he wasn’t too brave to outsmart his teacher who noticed his puffy clothes and asked him to take off his clothes.

However, while some fans found the video really funny, others condemned the actions of the boy for trying to evade punishment after commiting offence in school

Price: Free

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General