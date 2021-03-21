Home | News | General | If you kill Ortom, be prepared to bury Nigeria – Wike warns Buhari
Little boy goes viral after wearing 8 clothes under his uniform to protect himself against flogging (Video)
FA Cup: Solskjaer expresses fear over Iheanacho ahead of Leicester vs Man United

If you kill Ortom, be prepared to bury Nigeria – Wike warns Buhari



Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
  • 6 hours 3 minutes ago
  • 1
  • 0
Comments
View Comments

Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State has warned the Federal Government against conspiring to assassinate the Benue State Governor, Samuel Ortom.

Edujandon.com reports that unknown gunmen suspected to be Fulani militia attacked Governor Ortom in his farm along Gboko-Makurdi road on Saturday afternoon..

altalt

Ortom while briefing journalists at the Benue Peoples House after the incident said he was inspecting his farm when the militia attacked.

Reacting, in a statement issued by Kelvin Ebiri, Special Assistant to the governor on Media, the Rivers Governor warned that a civil war may emerge if anything happens to his Benue State counterpart.

According to him, the Federal Government must be held responsible if Ortom is killed.

Edujandon.com - 24/7 News UpdatesEdujandon.com - 24/7 News Updates
Edujandon.com - 24/7 News UpdatesEdujandon.com - 24/7 News Updates
Price: Free

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General Visit website


view more articles

About Article Author

Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka

Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design &development. His previous experience ranges from redesigning existing website to solving complex technical problems with object-oriented programming. Very experienced with Microsoft SQL Server, PHP and advanced JavaScript. He loves to travel and watch movies.

View More Articles

Related Article

Nigerian Traditional Medicine Practitioners Offer To Treat Buhari

Nigerian Traditional Medicine Practitioners Offer To Treat Buhari

Maradona accused of s3xual harassment

Maradona accused of s3xual harassment

UNBELIEVABLE!! Meet 5 People Who Survived The Impossible And Got The Lives Of Their Dreams

UNBELIEVABLE!! Meet 5 People Who Survived The Impossible And Got The Lives Of Their Dreams

100 Most Popular News

1 2 Displaying 1 - 100 of 189