Nigerian boxer Okolie becomes WBO cruiserweight champion

Lawrence Okolie a British national born to Nigerian parents has become the new WBO cruiserweight champion after defeating Krzysztof Glowac...
Lawrence Okolie a British national born to Nigerian parents
has become the new WBO cruiserweight champion after defeating Krzysztof
Glowacki.
Okolie unloaded a devastating finishing punch to drop
Glowacki heavily in the sixth round as the referee waved off the fight to
confirm the coronation of the newest world titleholder in Wembley.
Okolie, 28, who has remained unbeaten has also become the
first male member of Britain’s 2016 Olympic squad to claim a professional world
title.
Glowacki, before he was crushed by Okolie, his only previous defeats in 33 professional bouts had come against the world-class duo of Oleksandr Usyk and Mairis Briedis.
“It is crazy, I feel happy and blessed,” Okolie told Sky
Sports. “It is surreal.
“I had confidence throughout the week, was very calm.
“Shane reminded me not to rush, and it went exactly to plan.
I said I’d get it done between rounds five and eight.”
The 28-year-old now wants to unify the division, with the
first target International Boxing Federation belt holder Briedis, who knocked
out Glowacki inside three rounds in 2019.
CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General
About Article Author
Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design &development. His previous experience ranges from redesigning existing website to solving complex technical problems with object-oriented programming. Very experienced with Microsoft SQL Server, PHP and advanced JavaScript. He loves to travel and watch movies.View More Articles