2023: Why I will back PDP’s zoning presidential ticket to North – Wike
- 2 hours 25 minutes ago
- 1
- 0
Governor of Rivers State, Nyesom Wike, says if zoning the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential ticket to the North will cause the p...
Governor of Rivers State, Nyesom Wike, says if zoning the
Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential ticket to the North will cause the
party to win the 2023 general election, he will support the decision.
The governor has meanwhile ruled out the possibility of him
supporting any All Progressives Congress presidential candidate even if the
person is of Rivers State or Southern Nigerian extraction.
Governor Wike shared this view during an interview with BBC
Pigin at the Government House, Port Harcourt.
Wike said that the reason why the PDP has not taken a final
decision on whether its Presidential candidate for the 2023 general election
should be from the North or South of the country was because stakeholders were
still strategizing the best options that would guarantee the party’s victory at
the polls.
He stated that PDP is keen to take over the realm of power
in 2023 and is not in a hurry to give the ruling All Progressives Congress
(APC) a glimpse of its strategy to wrest power from it in the next general
election.
“I am from Southern part of Nigeria. I will be happy if
power returns to the South, but if PDP will win the 2023 Presidential election
by zoning the presidential ticket to the North, I will not be opposed to it”.
Governor Wike revealed that the decision concerning his
political future will be taken by July 2022 when he must have completed all the
projects started by his administration.
On the relationship with the Minister of Transportation,
Chibuike Amaechi, the governor said God had used him to enthrone the minister
as governor of Rivers State in 2007.
“God used me to make Amaechi Governor of Rivers State. There
is even a video where he confessed during a church thanksgiving that after God,
I was the person that made him Governor.”
The governor said he has never personally accused his
predecessor of corruption, instead a judicial commission of inquiry in the
State had indicted the minister of misappropriation of the $308 Million
realised from the sales of the Rivers State assets.
He also explained that the Judicial Commission also indicted
the Amaechi’s administration for wasting N54 billion on the abandoned 1.4km
monorail project.
According to him, the minister had challenged his indictment
in both Federal High Court and Court of Appeal, and lost the case.
CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General
About Article Author
Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design &development. His previous experience ranges from redesigning existing website to solving complex technical problems with object-oriented programming. Very experienced with Microsoft SQL Server, PHP and advanced JavaScript. He loves to travel and watch movies.View More Articles