Obasanjo hints on next move as statesman



Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
  • 2 hours 35 minutes ago
  Former President Olusegun Obasanjo said as a statesman, he would live the rest of his life serving humanity.


Former President Olusegun Obasanjo said as a statesman, he would live the rest of his life serving humanity.

 

NAN reports that Obasanjo spoke on Saturday in Abeokuta at the 20th anniversary of the Communion Faith Assembly and new chapel dedication.

 

The head of the church is Bishop Tunde Akin-Akinsanya, the chairman, Ogun chapter of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN).

 

Obasanjo told the gathering that he arrived from Sudan on Friday night and would be travelling back to the United States on Sunday.

 

“I am committed to global peace and service to humanity and I am here to play my part in peacebuilding”, he said.

 

The former Nigerian leader noted that the best way to determine a successful life was by measuring one’s positive impact on others’ lives.

 

Obasanjo especially hailed the Christian leadership in Ogun. He said they had continued to act as peace agents in the state.

Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design &development. His previous experience ranges from redesigning existing website to solving complex technical problems with object-oriented programming. Very experienced with Microsoft SQL Server, PHP and advanced JavaScript. He loves to travel and watch movies.

