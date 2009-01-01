Obasanjo hints on next move as statesman
Former President Olusegun Obasanjo said as a statesman, he
would live the rest of his life serving humanity.
NAN reports that Obasanjo spoke on Saturday in Abeokuta at
the 20th anniversary of the Communion Faith Assembly and new chapel dedication.
The head of the church is Bishop Tunde Akin-Akinsanya, the
chairman, Ogun chapter of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN).
Obasanjo told the gathering that he arrived from Sudan on
Friday night and would be travelling back to the United States on Sunday.
“I am committed to global peace and service to humanity and
I am here to play my part in peacebuilding”, he said.
The former Nigerian leader noted that the best way to
determine a successful life was by measuring one’s positive impact on others’
lives.
Obasanjo especially hailed the Christian leadership in Ogun.
He said they had continued to act as peace agents in the state.
