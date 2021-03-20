‘I’m truly sorry’ — Doyin Okupe apologises over comments on Igbo presidency
- 2 hours 44 minutes ago
- 1
- 0
Doyin Okupe, former aide of ex-President Goodluck Jonathan, has apologised over a series of comments he made about Igbo presidency in 2023...
Doyin Okupe, former aide of ex-President Goodluck Jonathan, has apologised over a series of comments he made about Igbo presidency in 2023.
Okupe, in a now-deleted post via Twitter on Saturday, said
only through a national consensus can an Igbo emerge president in 2023.
The former aide added that such a consensus cannot emerge
until the core north forgives the Igbo over the 1966 coup that led to the
killing of Ahmadu Bello, Sardauna of Sokoto.
“A national consensus for Igbo presidency cannot evolve
until the core north forgives the Igbos for the killing of Sardauna of Sokoto
by Nigerian soldiers of Igbo extraction in the 1966 Coup,” he had tweeted.
His comments did not go down well with some Nigerians, who
took to the micro blogging platform to lambast the former aide.
Amid the backlash, Okupe, on Saturday, took to his Twitter
handle to apologise to Igbo and other Nigerians who were offended by the post
on Igbo presidency.
“I tender my unreserved apology to the Igbos and other
Nigerians who felt offended by my post on igbo presidency and the north. I
never intended to hurt or demean the Igbos. Instead I wanted 2 help actualise
the dream. I regret the said post, and I am truly sorry,” he wrote.
OPEN APPOLOGY TO THE IGBOS.— Doyin (@doyinokupe) March 20, 2021
I tender my unreserved appology 2 d Igbos & other nigerians who felt offended by my post on igbo presidency and the north.I never intended to hurt or demean the Igbos.Instead I wanted 2 help actualise d dream. I regret d said post, & I am truly sorry.
CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General
About Article Author
Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design &development. His previous experience ranges from redesigning existing website to solving complex technical problems with object-oriented programming. Very experienced with Microsoft SQL Server, PHP and advanced JavaScript. He loves to travel and watch movies.View More Articles