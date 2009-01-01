‘This is deeply disturbing’ — Fayemi speaks on Ekiti bye-election killings
- 3 hours 12 minutes ago
- 1
- 0
Kayode Fayemi, governor of Ekiti, says the perpetrators of the violence that marred the Ekiti East constituency I bye-election will be bro...
Kayode Fayemi, governor of Ekiti, says the perpetrators of
the violence that marred the Ekiti East constituency I bye-election will be
brought to justice.
On Saturday, violence broke out during the bye-election,
resulting in the death of three persons, including a policewoman.
Subsequently, the Independent National Electoral Commission
(INEC) suspended the exercise.
The bye-election was organised to fill the Ekiti East constituency I seat, following the death of Juwa Adegbuyi, the former representative.
Advertisement
The Ekiti governor reacted to the killings through a
statement signed by Yinka Oyebode, his chief press secretary.
The governor demanded the arrest of perpetrators of the
violence, noting that those involved will not go unpunished.
The Ekiti governor commiserated with the families of those
who died, adding that his administration will uphold the sacredness of life and
sanctity of the electoral process.
“This violence is
most unwarranted and deeply disturbing. I have instructed the police
authorities to fish out the perpetrators and ensure they face the music,” he
said.
“Our condolences to the families that lost loved ones and
those who were injured. Government would not relent in efforts to always ensure
safety of lives and properties. We shall ensure all purveyors of violence are
brought to book.”
CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General
About Article Author
Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design &development. His previous experience ranges from redesigning existing website to solving complex technical problems with object-oriented programming. Very experienced with Microsoft SQL Server, PHP and advanced JavaScript. He loves to travel and watch movies.View More Articles