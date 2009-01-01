Nigerian military dismisses Sunday Igboho’s spy claim
The Defence Headquarters says the Nigerian military cannot
stoop low to spy on an individual as claimed by Yoruba activist, Sunday Igboho.
The Acting Director, Defence Media Operations, Brig.-Gen.
Benard Onyeuko, reacted to the news in a statement on Saturday.
In a viral video, two men in military uniform and two others
were interviewed for allegedly surveying Igboho’s Soka residence in Ibadan.
Igboho, real name Sunday Adeyemo, linked the alleged spy to
the federal government and his declaration that the Yoruba are no longer a part
of Nigeria.
Onyeuko said the Armed Forces are professional in the
discharge of their duties, with well-defined roles and duties in its mandate of
securing the territorial integrity of Nigeria.
“The Military cannot stoop so low to such extent to ‘spy’ on
one individual. It is practically impossible for military personnel on official
duty to conduct themselves in such a manner as alleged by Adeyemo and his
cohorts,” he said.
Onyeuko noted that a preliminary investigation revealed that
one of the alleged “soldiers” was a serial impersonator.
The spokesman said eyewitnesses and sources disclosed
Igbhoho’s associates went after some individuals when the motorbike conveying
the impersonator and one Nigerian Air Force (NAF) personnel ran into them.
Onyeuko confirmed a full probe was underway by NAF and the
Nigerian Army to unravel the actual circumstances which played out.
The Defence Headquarters warned individuals and groups to
desist from disparaging the reputation of the Nigerian military.
