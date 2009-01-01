Home | News | General | Grammy: I will never forget how so many prayed that I don’t win – Burna Boy
Nigerian Music Star, Burna Boy on Saturday, mocked those who thought he would never win the Grammy Awards.

 

Recall that the self-acclaimed African giant, last Sunday, won the Grammy Award under the category of Best Global Music Album.

 

In a series of tweets on his verified Twitter handle, the award-winning musician said he would always remember how some Nigerians prayed that he should not win the award.

 

“GOD is most definitely NOT A MAN,” the tweet said. “I will never forget how so many of you prayed that I don’t win. Too dumb to understand that you also win if I win. No worry This is just the beginning. God is Great.”

“God bless everyone/anyone who has stood with me! Let’s keep making history!” he added in a later tweet.

 

The singer also said that when his children grow up, they will “confidently beat their chest and say ‘Daddy did it on his OWN, we can do it on our own.’”


