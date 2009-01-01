Grammy: I will never forget how so many prayed that I don’t win – Burna Boy
- 4 hours 4 minutes ago
- 1
- 0
Nigerian Music Star, Burna Boy on Saturday, mocked those who thought he would never win the Grammy Awards. Recall that the self-accl...
Nigerian Music Star, Burna Boy on Saturday, mocked those who
thought he would never win the Grammy Awards.
Recall that the self-acclaimed African
giant, last Sunday, won the Grammy Award under the category of Best Global
Music Album.
In a series of tweets on his verified Twitter handle, the
award-winning musician said he would always remember how some Nigerians prayed
that he should not win the award.
“GOD is most definitely NOT A MAN,” the tweet said. “I will never forget how so many of you prayed that I don’t win. Too dumb to understand that you also win if I win. No worry This is just the beginning. God is Great.”
“God bless everyone/anyone who has stood with me! Let’s keep
making history!” he added in a later tweet.
The singer also said that when his children grow up, they
will “confidently beat their chest and say ‘Daddy did it on his OWN, we can do
it on our own.’”
CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General
About Article Author
Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design &development. His previous experience ranges from redesigning existing website to solving complex technical problems with object-oriented programming. Very experienced with Microsoft SQL Server, PHP and advanced JavaScript. He loves to travel and watch movies.View More Articles