Nigeria records 112 fresh COVID-19 cases, more deaths
- 4 hours 22 minutes ago
- 1
- 0
The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control, NCDC, has confirmed 112 new cases of coronavirus (COVID-19) in 13 states and the Federal Capital T...
The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control, NCDC, has confirmed
112 new cases of coronavirus (COVID-19) in 13 states and the Federal Capital
Territory, Abuja.
The total number of recorded infections in the country has
now risen to 161,651.
The health agency made the announcement on Saturday night
while giving a daily report on its official website.
NCDC also announced three COVID-19 related deaths in the last 24 hours, bringing the total number of fatalities so far to 2,030.
The report reads: “112 new cases of #COVID19Nigeria;
Lagos-35
FCT-22
Ondo-17
Kaduna-9
Ebonyi-9
Bauchi-6
Kebbi-4
Delta-2
Osun-2
Jigawa-2
Borno-1
Edo-1
Kano-1
Nasarawa-1
161,651 confirmed
147,775 discharged
2,030 deaths
“Our discharges today includes 70 community recoveries in
Lagos State managed in line with guidelines”.
CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General
About Article Author
Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design &development. His previous experience ranges from redesigning existing website to solving complex technical problems with object-oriented programming. Very experienced with Microsoft SQL Server, PHP and advanced JavaScript. He loves to travel and watch movies.View More Articles