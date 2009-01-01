Home | News | General | Nigeria records 112 fresh COVID-19 cases, more deaths
Nigeria records 112 fresh COVID-19 cases, more deaths



Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
  • 4 hours 22 minutes ago
  The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control, NCDC, has confirmed 112 new cases of coronavirus (COVID-19) in 13 states and the Federal Capital T...

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control, NCDC, has confirmed 112 new cases of coronavirus (COVID-19) in 13 states and the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja.

 

The total number of recorded infections in the country has now risen to 161,651.

 

The health agency made the announcement on Saturday night while giving a daily report on its official website.

 

NCDC also announced three COVID-19 related deaths in the last 24 hours, bringing the total number of fatalities so far to 2,030.

 

The report reads: “112 new cases of #COVID19Nigeria;

 

Lagos-35

FCT-22

Ondo-17

Kaduna-9

Ebonyi-9

Bauchi-6

Kebbi-4

Delta-2

Osun-2

Jigawa-2

Borno-1

Edo-1

Kano-1

Nasarawa-1

 

161,651 confirmed

147,775 discharged

2,030 deaths

 

“Our discharges today includes 70 community recoveries in Lagos State managed in line with guidelines”.


