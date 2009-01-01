Home | News | General | Tension for Klopp as top Liverpool star agrees mega deal to join Spanish giants Barcelona

Liverpool chiefs will have to enter the transfer market this coming summer as their forward Georginio Wijnaldum has reportedly agreed deal to join Spanish side Barcelona.

Having been linked with a move to Barcelona since last year, Liverpool chiefs tried all their best to keep the 30-year-old Dutchman this term at Anfield.

But lack of active playing time has been the major problem Wijnaldum has been facing at Liverpool although he has been getting it this term.

According to the report on Mirror, Georginio Wijnaldum is interested in joining Ronald Koeman at Camp Nou and has agreed a pre-contract deal.

Klopp will need new midfield options with Wijnaldum having been a crucial part of Liverpool's Premier League and Champions League success over the past two seasons.

He has been a key player since his £24million signing from Newcastle in 2016, and has played every league game this season as Klopp has juggled a crippling injury crisis.

Earlier, Legit.ng had reported how reigning Premier League champions Liverpool on Monday night, March 15, returned to winning ways beating Wolves 1-0 in a tough encounter which would have ended in a draw.

Following series of unimpressive performance this term in the Premier League, Jurgen Klopp and his men went into this game with great determination to win.

Sadio Mane would have given Liverpool the lead in the first 10 minutes after getting a nice pass from Mohamed Salah, but he was unable to find the back of the net.

The Egypt international himself was denied three minutes later by the woodwork which could have given the Reds a goal against Wolves.

Liverpool star Georginio Wijnaldum in action for the Reds.

Source: Getty Images

