2023: Gowon tells political stakeholders to rotate presidency for peace to reign

- General Yakubu Gowon (rtd) has joined the trending debate on how the 2023 general elections should be handled

- The former head of state called for zoning and rotation of the presidency at the national level

- For states, Gowon canvassed for the governorship position to rotate among the three senatorial districts in each state

Ahead of the 2023 presidential election, a former military head of state, General Yakubu Gowon (rtd), has called for the zoning and rotation of the presidency among the six geo-political zones of the country.

This, he said, remained paramount for the tranquility, development, and growth of the country.

Leadership reports that Gowon made the comment at the 100th anniversary of the Barewa Old Boys Association (BOBA) on

According to the report, he also recommended that there should be two vice presidents, one from the zone where the president hails and the other should be elected and voted to power during the presidential election.

He added:

“Also, among the 19 northern states the Nigerian presidential position should be rotated.”

He stated that no ethnic group is better outside the nation than inside as one united Nigeria

Gowon also said the governorship position in all states of the federation should be rotated among the three senatorial districts in each state, adding that this would help lessen the burden and cry for marginalisation.

He stressed the need for the nation to be united, saying any attempt to scrap the powers of local governments should be rejected.

Meanwhile, some Nigerian groups have already started adopting their preferred candidates for the 2023 presidential election.

Recently, a youth group known as Tinubulate Nigeria Agenda (TINA), called on a former Lagos state governor and national leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, to run for the 2023 presidential election under the platform of the ruling party.

To underscore their seriousness, the group also raised the sum of N10 million to support Tinubu's emergence as the country's president.

Samuel Alamoh, the director-general of the group at its inaugural press conference attended by a Legit.ng reporter in Abuja on Friday, February 26 urged Tinubu to join the race.

In a related development, a newly established group, Bello Ambassadors Network (BAN) on Wednesday, February 17, announced its plan to formally inaugurate national and state structures in support of Governor Yahaya Bello's aspiration to be Nigeria's next president.

The group said the political structures would be set across all states and regions of the country on Saturday, February 20.

A statement signed by the group's national coordinator, Anthony Edogbo, and seen by Legit.ng, says BAN is a group of Nigerians committed to the Yahaya Bello 2023 presidential ambition.

Jerrywright Ukwu is an Abuja-based senior political/defence correspondent at Legit.ng. He is a graduate of the Nigerian Institute of Journalism, Lagos and the International Institute of Journalism in Abuja. He is also a member of the Nigeria Union of Journalists. He spends his leisure-time reading history books. He can be reached via email at jerrywright39@yahoo.com.

