Rico Swavey, Bisola, 12 other BBNaija reality stars making waves in the movie industry

The Nigerian entertainment scene is no doubt filled with a lot of talented people, some of whom got a headstart starring on reality shows.

The much-talked-about Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) is one reality show responsible for shooting several Nigerians into the limelight.

While some ex-housemates have gone on to chase their various dreams, there are those who have gone on to pursue a career in acting.

Legit.ng has compiled a list of 14 BBNaija stars finding their feet in Nollywood:

1. Venita Akpofure

The 2019 BBNaija star started off as a video vixen before venturing into acting with her debut in AY’s Crib. Following her appearance on BBNaija, the British/Nigerian beauty has gone on to star in several movies including the African Magic series, Unmarried.

2. Bisola

The talented singer and actress is one BBNaija star whose passion for entertainment is very glaring. The 2017 ex-housemate appeared in a couple of movies before her time in the BBNaija house and has gone on to star in several hit Nollywood movies.

3. Diane Russet

This Kaduna beauty is another reality star who is making good use of her fame as an ex-housemate. The 2019 star who is a brand influencer, has gone on to start her own film production house and has a couple of short films. She currently has a YouTube series, Ricardo, running on the streaming app.

4. Erica Nlewedim

Known for her killer smile, Erica’s passion for acting knows no bounds. The talented reality star who attended a UK film school has gone on to star in a couple of movies including Hire A woman.

Erica has starred in several movies. Photo credit: @ericanlewedim

5. Rico Swavey

The handsome 2018 BBNaija star may be known for his love for cooking but, it appears he also has a thing for acting. The talented star currently stars in African Magic series, Tinsel.

6. Khafi

The former UK police officer turned reality star had appeared in a couple of movies before her time in the BBNaija house. Although not a major character, Khafi was part of the cast for Toyin Abraham’s much-publicized movie, Fate of Alakada.

7. Elozonam

The light-skinned reality star is one talented BBNaija star that is no doubt very much welcomed on screens. Elozonam who stars in the African Magic series, Eve, has featured in a couple of Nollywood films.

8. Tboss

The beautiful mother of one has appeared in a couple of Nollywood film, displaying an impressive talent for script interpretation that not so many people expected.

9. Tobi Bakre

The 2018 BBNaija star had proven to be quite the talented fellow. Tobi who is a fitness enthusiast also ventured into acting after the show and has featured in several film production including Sugar Rush.

10. Ifu Ennada

Known for her fierce entrepreneurial spirit, Ifu Ennada is also quite the actress who has featured in a number of movies including Hire a Woman alongside Erica.

11. Soma Anyama

The 2017 BBNaija star is a singer and is also one of the reality stars finding their feet in Nollywood. He stars in the African Magic series, My Siblings and I.

12. Bambam

The beautifully talented Bambam may captivate hearts with her sonorous voice but, she also knows how to command attention with her acting prowess. Just like the others, Bambam has featured in several Nollywood films.

13. Nengi

The 2020 BBNaija ex-housemate is already making moves to become a renowned actress in the country. She was recently spotted taking lessons from Bimbo Akintola, IK Ogbonna and Annie Idibia on a movie set.

14. Thin Tall Tony

A dancer, writer and actor, Thin Tall Tony, known for his 6ft+ height, is another BBNaija star who has also joined Nollywood. He featured in the African Magic Series, Unbroken.

These reality stars have hustled their way into the limelight and are doing their best to leave their footprints in the sand of time.

In other news, despite the pressure and expectations of fans, there are some Nigerian celebrities who have at some point flaunted their natural look with no makeup in sight, save for some whose love for lashes and contact lenses knows no bounds.

Legit.ng compiled a list of 10 Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) reality stars who have shown off their naturally beautiful faces.

