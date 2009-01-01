Nollywood actress Destiny Etiko shares lovely selfies with Omotola Jalade's pilot hubby
- Destiny Etiko recently revealed that actress Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde's husband was the pilot on her recent flight
- The Nollywood star took to her Instagram page to share lovely selfies with Ekeinde outside the plane
- This comes a week after Erica met the famous pilot
Nollywood actress, Destiny Etiko, has taken to social media to share some beautiful new photos with Matthew Ekeinde, Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde's husband.
The curvy actress who revealed she had been on the plane flown by the famous pilot, described the flight as 'smooth'.
Sharing the photos, she wrote:
"The flight ✈️ went smoothly All thanks to u sir A great pilot ✈️ u are ✊ Once again, thanks for your assistance "
See post below:
Recall a while ago, she came under heavy criticism over her choice of outfit during her visit to Yahaya Bello, the governor of Kogi state.
The actress had earlier taken to her Instagram page to share photos of herself exchanging a handshake with the governor.
However, the photos were welcomed with mixed reactions from several social media users. While many condemned her choice of outfit and accused her of having ulterior motives with the governor, others didn't seem to see anything wrong with it.
Still on Nigerian celebrities meeting Ekeinde, Erica - some days ago - met with the captain.
The reality star excitedly took to her Instagram story to share photos with Omotola's husband. Erica, however, did not mention where she was going when she met with the pilot.
Source: Legit.ng
