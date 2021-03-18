Home | News | General | Kiki Osinbajo celebrates 28th birthday with stunning outdoor photos

- Yemi Osinbajo's second daughter, Kiki Osinbajo clocked 28 on March 18, 2021

- The vice president's daughter shared stunning photos from her birthday shoot

- Kiki who is the second daughter of the VP who is an entrepreneur

PAY ATTENTION: Legit.ng is on a mission to support vulnerable children of Calabar – join the initiative on Patreon, let’s change more lives together!

March 18, 2021, marked the 28th birthday of Kiki Osinbajo, the second daughter of Vice President Yemi Osinbajo.

The beautiful entrepreneur took to her Instagram page to share some beautiful jungle-themed photos.

Kiki Osinbajo recently turned 28. Photo credit: @kikiosinbajo

Source: Instagram

In the snaps, Kiki dons a gorgeous animal print dress as she strikes some poses in the bush.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

Sharing the photos, she wrote:

"Im grateful +1. Happy birthday to me . Woke up to soooo much love this morning, I’ve cried like 3 times already don’t know what to expect again anyway permit me to flood the TL today "

Read also Nollywood actress Destiny Etiko shares lovely selfies with Omotola Jalade's pilot hubby

See post below:

Kiki is also CEO of Glam’d Africa Store and Beauty Store

She graduated from Aston University in England and is focused on her fashion line.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Legit.ng News on your Facebook News Feed!

PAY ATTENTION: Do you have news to share? Contact Legit.ng instantly

A month ago, she took to her social media page to share her wealth of knowledge with fellow business owners.

The young lady in a post shared on her Instastory channel urged entrepreneurs not to get worked up whenever they do not get the support of those around them.

PAY ATTENTION: Get the Latest Nigerian News on Legit.ng News App

Kumashe Yaakugh is a Legit.ng journalist with three years of working experience in the media industry. She graduated from Benue State University with a Bachelor’s Degree in Mass Communication. Kumashe is an entertainment and lifestyle editor reporting mostly on entertainment and human interest stories. When she isn't working, Kumashe uses her spare time to read about historical events, music and cultures around the world. Learn more about her on Twitter @kvmashe

Source: Legit.ng

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General