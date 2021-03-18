Kiki Osinbajo celebrates 28th birthday with stunning outdoor photos
- Yemi Osinbajo's second daughter, Kiki Osinbajo clocked 28 on March 18, 2021
- The vice president's daughter shared stunning photos from her birthday shoot
- Kiki who is the second daughter of the VP who is an entrepreneur
March 18, 2021, marked the 28th birthday of Kiki Osinbajo, the second daughter of Vice President Yemi Osinbajo.
The beautiful entrepreneur took to her Instagram page to share some beautiful jungle-themed photos.
In the snaps, Kiki dons a gorgeous animal print dress as she strikes some poses in the bush.
Sharing the photos, she wrote:
"Im grateful +1. Happy birthday to me . Woke up to soooo much love this morning, I’ve cried like 3 times already don’t know what to expect again anyway permit me to flood the TL today "
See post below:
Kiki is also CEO of Glam’d Africa Store and Beauty Store
She graduated from Aston University in England and is focused on her fashion line.
A month ago, she took to her social media page to share her wealth of knowledge with fellow business owners.
The young lady in a post shared on her Instastory channel urged entrepreneurs not to get worked up whenever they do not get the support of those around them.
