Home | News | General | Rapper Cardi B reveals she wants to be a 'billion-dollar woman' like Rihanna

- Cardi B recently opened up about her plans to become even more successful like Rihanna

- In a recent interview, she revealed that she looks up to the singer, and rapper, Jay Z when it comes to combining music and business acumen

- The WAP singer also talked about how much effort goes into putting out an album

PAY ATTENTION: Legit.ng is on a mission to support vulnerable children of Calabar – join the initiative on Patreon, let’s change more lives together!

American rapper, Belcalis Marlenis Almánzar professionally known as Cardi B, in a Billboard report, opened up about her career goals and plans to become a billionaire.

The rapper who appeared on Stationhead, the growing social audio platform, that was hosted by BARDIGANGRADIO on March 17, in response to a fan who asked about her goals, stated that she was more interested in billion-dollar deals.

Read also Photos of Woman Mixing Cement and Climbing Ladder to Plaster a Building Cause Huge Stir, Many Celebrate Her

Cardi B opened up on her career goals, said she looks up to Rihanna. Photo credit: @iamcardib, @badgalriri

Source: Instagram

She also opened up about Rihanna and Jay Z being the two people she looks up to for how successfully they've handled their business and music.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

Note that Rihanna is today known as the world's richest female musician and Jay Z, hip-hop's first billionaire.

More recently, Rihanna's Savage x Fenty lingerie line was valued at $1 billion.

Cardi B revealed that when she first got into the music industry, she looked up to no one as she didn't really 'understand the game'.

Explaining her reasons for picking Rihanna, she said:

"I just feel like they're so influential because Rihanna comes from a country, a Caribbean country, that my parents came from and she's a whole billionaire. But for her to make her business so big and be a billionaire, that's what I strive to be. That's what I want. I want to be a billion-dollar woman. I want to build a huge brand."

Read also Couple who Spent many Years in UK Returns to Africa, Builds Dream House; Tells Africans to Come Back Home

On choosing Jay z, she explained:

"And Jay-Z, he's from the hood just like me. He's from the hood, and this man's a whole billionaire. And that's just all about strategy, and that's just all about shaking hands, that's just all about putting plans together."

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Legit.ng News on your Facebook News Feed!

When asked about plans to put out an album, the Bodak Yellow artist explained why it would be difficult, explaining why Beyonce was successful with her 2016's Lemonade and 2020's Black is King album.

She said:

"It literally takes me a whole month to literally do one song. And let's say I got six trap songs. Like Beyoncé, she did a visual album but all the songs is R&B. R&B usually has a story. So let's say I have six trap songs on my album, right? What story is it really telling?"

Read also Jubilation as Anthony Joshua and Tyson Fury finally sign agreement for the much-anticipated unification fight

PAY ATTENTION: Do you have news to share? Contact Legit.ng instantly

Meanwhile, Cardi B loves fashion and always does the most when it comes to her looks. The stunning rapper recently left many jaws on the floor with her live performance of WAP along with Megan Thee Stallion.

Cardi revealed that the outfit she wore for the lit performance weighed a massive 18.4 pounds (8.3kg).

The gorgeous bronze ensemble barely covered the starlet’s body and one can only imagine how difficult it was for her to move around the stage in the heavy outfit.

PAY ATTENTION: Get the Latest Nigerian News on Legit.ng News App

Kumashe Yaakugh is a Legit.ng journalist with three years of working experience in the media industry. She graduated from Benue State University with a Bachelor’s Degree in Mass Communication. Kumashe is an entertainment and lifestyle editor reporting mostly on entertainment and human interest stories. When she isn't working, Kumashe uses her spare time to read about historical events, music and cultures around the world. Learn more about her on Twitter @kvmashe

Source: Legit

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General