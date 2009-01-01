Home | News | General | Them no go give you money: Nigerians react as fan tattoos singer Mayorkun on stomach

- A lady identified simply as Doris has caused a buzz on social media

- Doris who is a fan of Mayorkun drew a tattoo of the singer's face on her stomach

- While many Nigerians have criticised the fan, Mayorkun who sounded impressed shared the photo on his page

Nigerians on social media are currently buzzing with mixed reaction as yet another celebrity fan showed her loyalty with body art.

Identified on Instagram as Doris de Classic, the young lady shared photos of herself after getting a tattoo of Mayorkun's portrait on her stomach.

The lady posted the photos on her Instagram page and captioned it, 'favourite artist'.

See post below:

Fortunately for Doris, the post caught the attention of the singer who seemed impressed by her show of fan love.

He shared the photo on his Instagram story.

See post below:

Mayorkun reacted to the gesture. Photo credit: @iammayorkun

Source: Instagram

The post which is slowly gaining traction on social media saw several internet users storming her comment section to express their disapproval.

See some reactions below:

prettylil.debbie:

"Them no go give u money."

queen_rahla:

"This is madness."

__wayles__gohard__:

"Mad people everywhere."

john_joot:

"The unborn child will look like @iammayorkun."

sir__celdric:

"Why didn’t you ask before drawing tattoo. This tattoo so wack in 2021. Haba."

Meanwhile, it appears the Bobrisky tattoo saga is not close to being over as more and more Nigerians continue to ink the crossdresser’s name or face on their bodies to honour him.

Just recently, a young man identified as Yebedo1 on Instagram joined the growing list and a video of his mother has also made the rounds on social media.

In the video, Yebedo1’s mother was heard greeting Bobrisky and asking the crossdresser to also consider and appreciate her son for honouring him with a tattoo.

