Home | News | General | DHQ to Sunday Igboho: We cannot stoop so low to spy on you

- Sunday Igboho's recent claims about some soldiers spying on him have been dismissed by the Nigerian military

- Military authorities say those accused of spying on the Yoruba activist are impersonators

- The military also stated that it cannot lower its dignity by going after Igboho

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

The Defence Headquarters, DHQ, has dismissed claims by a Yoruba activist, Sunday Adeyemo also known as Sunday Igboho that some Nigerian military personnel were on a spying mission at his residence before they were apprehended.

In a statement sent to Legit.ng on Saturday, March 20 by its acting director, Defence Media Operations, the DHQ said it has no interest in dragging or joining issues with Igboho or his associates.

Part of the statement read:

“The military cannot stoop so low to such extent to “spy” on one individual, as wildly and loosely alleged.

Read also Kidnappers invade Nigerian hospital, abduct patients and nurse

“As such, it is practically impossible for military personnel on official duty to conduct themselves in such a manner as alleged by Adeyemo and his cohorts.”

Sunday Igboho (middle) was also warned by the military against disparaging its image. Photo credit: @RealSundayIgboh

Source: Facebook

PAY ATTENTION: Install our latest app for Android, read the best news on Nigeria’s #1 news app

The DHQ spokesman, however, stated that investigations are currently underway by Nigerian Air Force and the Nigerian Army to unravel the actual circumstances which played out on the day.

He also warned individuals and groups to desist from disparaging the reputation of the Nigerian military by dragging it into political issues.

Similarly, the Nigerian Army recently issued a stern warning to an Islamic scholar, Sheikh Ahmed Gumi, against making comments to disparage its name.

A statement from the Army on Monday, March 8 seen by Legit.ng, cautioned the controversial cleric against maligning its image.

The statement signed by Army spokesman, Brigadier-General Mohammed Yerima, noted that deployment of soldiers for national assignments is not made due to religious considerations.

Read also Chief of Air Staff discloses how Nigerian military will crush bandits

The Army's statement was in reaction to a viral video showing Gumi blaming non-Muslim soldiers for the attacks on bandits.

Meanwhile, the governor of Katsina state, Aminu Bello Masari, has expressed his concerns over the recent comments of Sheikh Gumi demanding amnesty for bandits.

Governor Masari criticised the renowned Islamic scholar for demanding amnesty for armed gangs responsible for the death of many innocent Nigerians and the destruction of properties across the nation.

The governor said Gumi ought to be preaching about the implications of killing people to the outlaws and not amnesty, adding that a criminal is a criminal and nothing can justify the killing of innocent citizens.

Jerrywright Ukwu is an Abuja-based senior political/defence correspondent at Legit.ng. He is a graduate of the Nigerian Institute of Journalism, Lagos and the International Institute of Journalism in Abuja. He is also a member of the Nigeria Union of Journalists. He spends his leisure-time reading history books. He can be reached via email at jerrywright39@yahoo.com.

Source: Legit.ng

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General