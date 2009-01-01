Home | News | General | If you are pained, make a video without your 'bleaching' filter, James Brown replies Bobrisky's threat

- James Brown has also taken to social media to reply Bobrisky's threat

- His senior colleague had earlier vowed in a post on Instagram to deal with him through his lawyers for chasing clout with his name

- James also mentioned that he does not understand why Bobrisky is angry as he is just a content creator

Looks like fans of popular crossdressers, Bobrisky and James Brown are in for a long show as James has also taken to social media to reply his senior colleagues' threat.

In an IGTV video which he shared on his page, the young man stated that he is just having fun since Bob already warned him not to copy his content.

James Brown says he does not understand Bobrisky's anger Photo credit: @wf_jamesbrown/@bobrisky222

James continued by saying that he is respectful and sees his senior colleague as an elder, so he does not understand why he is angry to the point of involving lawyers.

Recall that just recently, Bobrisky took to his Instagram page where he threatened to deal with James for always having his name in his mouth.

James made sure to note that there are a lot of lawyers in Lagos and they are more efficient than each other.

Brown further said that if Bobrisky truly found what he said painful, he should address him in a video without his 'bleaching cream' filter.

He also said he is not in the business of dragging and insulting people like his senior colleague because he is humble, so he has no problem with him.

Clips from the video:

James Brown replies Bobrisky in new video Photo credit: @wf_jamesbrown

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that Bobrisky shared an update with his fans who tattooed his name and image on their bodies.

The first set of people that tattooed the crossdresser's name and image on their bodies were given millions of naira and a promise to be taken to Dubai.

However, as more people joined the list, Bobrisky said that he would be sharing N3 million among all of them. According to him, he would ensure that the money goes round.

