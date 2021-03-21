Home | News | General | New report claims it was Buhari who entered a Danfo Bus, not his look-alike
New report claims it was Buhari who entered a Danfo Bus, not his look-alike



Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
  • 2 hours 10 minutes ago
Recent reports have alleged that it was President Buhari who was spotted behind the wheels of a Danfo Bus.

altalt

Recall, days ago, photos went viral showing a man who looked so much like Buhari, and fans dragged him for being Buhari’s doppelganger.

However, a recent report by Kemi Olunloyo has alleged that it was actually president Buhari and not his doppelganger.

Kemi Olunloyo wrote;

“President Buhari was thrown in a social experiment to mingle with the masses behind the wheels of a Danfo where all the passengers were DSS agents and the media was told secretly. All you could say is that it’s a look alike. Nigerians always smart but not intelligent”.

See her post below;

altalt
About Article Author

Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design &development. His previous experience ranges from redesigning existing website to solving complex technical problems with object-oriented programming. Very experienced with Microsoft SQL Server, PHP and advanced JavaScript. He loves to travel and watch movies.

