New report claims it was Buhari who entered a Danfo Bus, not his look-alike
- 2 hours 10 minutes ago
- 1
- 0
Recent reports have alleged that it was President Buhari who was spotted behind the wheels of a Danfo Bus.
Recall, days ago, photos went viral showing a man who looked so much like Buhari, and fans dragged him for being Buhari’s doppelganger.
However, a recent report by Kemi Olunloyo has alleged that it was actually president Buhari and not his doppelganger.
Kemi Olunloyo wrote;
“President Buhari was thrown in a social experiment to mingle with the masses behind the wheels of a Danfo where all the passengers were DSS agents and the media was told secretly. All you could say is that it’s a look alike. Nigerians always smart but not intelligent”.
See her post below;
CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General
About Article Author
Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design &development. His previous experience ranges from redesigning existing website to solving complex technical problems with object-oriented programming. Very experienced with Microsoft SQL Server, PHP and advanced JavaScript. He loves to travel and watch movies.View More Articles