New report claims it was Buhari who entered a Danfo Bus, not his look-alike

Recent reports have alleged that it was President Buhari who was spotted behind the wheels of a Danfo Bus.

Recall, days ago, photos went viral showing a man who looked so much like Buhari, and fans dragged him for being Buhari’s doppelganger.

However, a recent report by Kemi Olunloyo has alleged that it was actually president Buhari and not his doppelganger.

Kemi Olunloyo wrote;

“President Buhari was thrown in a social experiment to mingle with the masses behind the wheels of a Danfo where all the passengers were DSS agents and the media was told secretly. All you could say is that it’s a look alike. Nigerians always smart but not intelligent”.

See her post below;

