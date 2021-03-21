Home | News | General | Dollar bribery: It was meant to stop my re-election – Gov Ganduje on viral video

Kano State Governor, Abdullahi Umar Ganduje has finally opened up on the viral videos where he was allegedly caught on camera stuffing dollars in his pocket..

The Governor described the video as fake, adding that investigation was still ongoing and that those who sent out the ‘fake video’ will be punished.

According to Ganduje, the video was a set up to block his re-election in 2019, adding that the plot failed.

Recall that an online Newspaper, Daily Nigerian, had in 2018 published a series of videos where Ganduje was captured allegedly collecting kickbacks from a contractor.

The videos triggered massive reactions and the Kano House of Assembly set up a committee to investigate the issue.

And the Governor, who has maintained a deafening silence over the issue, finally spoke about it in a BBC Hausa programme, A Fada A Cika, which aired at the weekend.

The Governor was responding to a question by one Kano citizen, Kabiru Sa’idu Dakata, who asked what the governor is doing to wage war against corruption.

“We will deal with those behind the fake videos aimed at tarnishing my image. No doubt the video is fake and we are on an underground plan and investigation which we will not reveal. But I assure you the video is fake and those behind it will be put to shame.

“It is a lie and nothing of that nature ever happened. It was just a set up plan to stop me from contesting the election and I have contested, they wanted to stop me from winning the election and I have won. But that is not the big issue, the big one is we will deal with them.

“Even your picture can be tempered with to show you doing something with your hand or head and you know it’s possible. People always tend to believe falsehood,” the governor added.

Governor Ganduje had dragged the Daily Nigeria and others before a Kano High Court demanding over N4 billion as compensation for damage inflicted on his person as a result of the widely spread clip.

