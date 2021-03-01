Man fights girlfriend for saving his number with “big head” (Video)
- 4 hours 36 minutes ago
- 1
- 0
A video making the rounds on social media has capture two lovers engaging in a heated argument inside a room..
According to the boyfriend, he got a new phone for his babe, and found out that she saved his number with “big head” and saved another man’s number with “my love”.
The lady however denied being a cheat, and claimed the man she saved his number as “my love is her brother.
The man didn’t believe her as he quickly got hold of the phone and smashed it, which led to a physical fight between them. He claimed he bought the phone for her four days ago.
Watch the video below;
CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General
About Article Author
Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design &development. His previous experience ranges from redesigning existing website to solving complex technical problems with object-oriented programming. Very experienced with Microsoft SQL Server, PHP and advanced JavaScript. He loves to travel and watch movies.View More Articles