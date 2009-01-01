Home | News | General | Hakim Ziyech inspires Chelsea to FA Cup semifinals after hard-fought victory over Sheffield United

- Chelsea vs Sheffield United saw the Blues emerge victors with a 2-0 win

- The result was enough to help them book a place at Wembley for the semi-finals of the FA Cup

- They join rivals Man City who progressed earlier on Saturday after their victory over Everton

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

Chelsea booked their spot in the FA Cup semis after salvaging a 2-0 hard-fought win over struggling Sheffield United on Sunday, March 21, at Stamford Bridge.

The match came at a time the Blues are enjoying a revival under Thomas Tuchel who remain unbeaten since taking charge.

The unbeaten run includes their 3-0 aggregate win over Atletico that booked them a slot in the quarter-finals of the Champions League earlier in the week.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Legit.ng News on your Facebook News Feed!

Read also Angry Mourinho walks into Dinamo Zagreb's dressing room after Spurs' Europa League exit and did something surprising

But they knew too well they would progress further in the FA Cup with a victory against the Blades at home as they push to cart home a silverware this season.

Hakim Ziyech scores from close range as Chelsea beat Premier League rivals Sheffield United 2-0 to reach FA Cup semifinals. Photo by Chris Lee - Chelsea FC

Source: Getty Images

Oliver Norwood's own goal in the first half of the Sunday clash proved to be the only difference at the Bridge as the home side held on to it to stroll to victory.

Chances were far and wide in the run-up to the goal, with both teams enjoying some good possession that neither made the count.

However, Norwood eventually broke the deadlock after he directed the ball into his own net as he tried to dive towards it to make a clearance off Ben Chilwell's raking cross-shot.

McGoldrick went close for Sheffield in the dying minutes of the half, but the threat was fended off by Kepa Arrizabalaga who was in goal for the home side.

Christian Pulisic should have made it 2-0 shortly after the restart but saw his effort from a tight angle was blocked by Ramsdale.

Read also Arsenal progress to Europa League quarterfinals despite losing at home to top European club

Despite showing intent to restore parity in the closing stages of the match, Chelsea, who have conceded just twice since the arrival of Tuchel did enough to stop their visitors, adding a winner at the death through Hakim Ziyech.

The win earned them a spot in the last four of the competition they reached the finals last season, joining Man City who booked their place on Saturday, March 20, after a hard-fought win over Everton.

Legit.ng earlier reported that Thiago Silva was super elated when Chelsea booked their spot in the Champions League quarterfinals for the first time since 2014.

The Brazilian watched from the stands as the Blues defeated Atletico Madrid 2-0 at Stamford Bridge and progress on 3-0 aggregate after both legs.

A goal each from Hakim Ziyech and Emerson in the 34th and 94th minutes ensured the Premier League outfit remain unbeaten in all competitions since Thomas Tuchel arrived.

Oluwatomiwa is a sports editor with Legit.ng. He has over eight years of field and office experience in the media industry. He graduated from the Nigerian Institute of Journalism in 2014 with HND in Mass Communication. Connect with him on Twitter @TomiwaBabalola.

Source: Legit

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General