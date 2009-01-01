Home | News | General | Tears of joy as actress Tawa Ajisefini surprises mum with car on her birthday

- Nollywood actress Tawa Ajisefini has taken to social media to celebrate her mum as she recently clocked a new age

- The movie star who is out of the country bought her mum a car to celebrate the special occasion

- Tawa also penned sweet words to her mum and expressed joy over the fact that she was able to pull the surprise

Popular US-based Nollywood actress, Tawa Ajisefini, has taken to social media to celebrate her mum who just clocked a new age.

With the help of her colleague, Femi Adebayo, and some other people, she was able to surprise her mum with a car.

Tawa Ajisefini surprised mum with car on her birthday Photo credit: @tawaajisefinni

Source: Instagram

In the video she shared on her official Instagram page, her mum was in the compound when the surprised team pulled up with drums and songs.

The old woman attempted to go back inside but was held by a group of women who were there for the surprise as well.

On realisation that all the fanfare was for her, she burst into tears as Femi Adebayo moved in to greet her too.

As the music played and the group stated their purpose, she was presented with a cake which she almost threw away when her daughter's husband announced that her daughter had bought her a car which was parked outside.

The celebrant burst into tears again as she eventually went outside to have the first feel of her car.

In the caption, Tawa thanked her mum for everything she has done and expressed gratitude to God for such a wonderful mother.

Excerpt from her post read:

"A birthday gift for mum, @arowosere05. For everything that you have done and continue to do for me, thank you so much, Mom! Words cannot express how much I love and appreciate you. I wish I can show it better, and I wish I can show you every day. Always remember that I love you and that I feel very blessed to have such a wonderful mother like you."

Watch the video below:

Still on the actress, Legit.ng earlier reported that Tawa Ajisefini showed off the expensive gifts she got from the love of her life, three days to valentine.

The excited actress, who currently resides in the US with her husband, took to her Instagram page to share a video of herself unveiling her Valentine gift.

In the caption that accompanied her post, Tawa hailed her husband for delivering her gifts on time.

----

