Home | News | General | Six suspected ‘Yahoo Boys’ die in car accident while celebrating new car

- Some suspected internet fraudsters have reportedly died in a car accident in Delta state

- They were said to be celebrating the purchase of a new Lexus car by one of them

- According to report, the accident occurred less than 4 hours after the car arrived Ughelli

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

A celebration over a newly-bought Lexus GX 460 turned sour on Friday night when six suspected internet fraudsters, otherwise known as Yahoo boys, died after ramming the car into a stationary truck along the Agbarho-Ughelli section of the East-West Road near Ekiugbo Junction in Ughelli, North Local Government Area of Delta State.

The incident, although yet to be confirmed by the Delta State Police Command, occurred 8:00 p.m on Friday and left the car damaged beyond repairs.

The victims, who were allegedly under the influence of substances, reportedly died on the spot after their vehicle rammed into the stationary truck.

Read also Commotion gunmen open fire on travellers in Ekiti state

Sources said one of the friends of the victims had just bought the Lexus GX 460 which necessitated the celebration.

One of the sources disclosed that “The accident took place near Ekiugbo Junction at about 8:00 p.m on Friday. One of them bought a Lexus GX 460. The Lexus arrived at Ughelli around 5:00 p.m while the accident happened around 8:00 p.m.

“They were returning from a joint where they had gone to celebrate the arrival of the vehicle. The new vehicle rammed into a payloader truck along the expressway. The six of them died on the spot.”

‘The Lexus arrived Ughelli around 5 pm while the accident happened around 8 pm.

‘They were returning from a joint where they had gone to celebrate the arrival of the vehicle.

PAY ATTENTION: Install our latest app for Android, read the best news on Nigeria’s #1 news app

Aanu Adegun is a politics and current affairs content editor at Legit.ng with over 7 years of experience in both digital and traditional media. A graduate of English Studies from Adekunle Ajasin University, Akungba Akoko, Ondo state, Aanu started his journalism career as a features writer. Aanu, who is also a creative writer has written books and children magazines. He once anchored some specialised pages of a national newspaper. Aanu is also a satirist

Source: Legit

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General