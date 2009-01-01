Home | News | General | APC enmeshed in problems and will collapse soon, says Governor Tambuwal

- A state governor has predicted that the APC is facing an imminent collapse soon

- Governor Aminu Tambuwal made the prediction while speaking on the forthcoming local government election in Sokoto

- The governor stated that the APC is already enmeshed in crisis and its extinction will happen soon

Governor Aminu Waziri Tambuwal of Sokoto state on Saturday, March 20 said the All Progressive Congress (APC) is on the verge of collapsing.

He made the assertion during the flag-off of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) campaign for the forthcoming local government election in the state.

But the governor said the party withdrew from the election because it is entangled in problems, both at the national and state levels.

The governor added that there is nothing that APC could show as its achievement since coming on board in 2015.

He added:

“The party is enmeshed in problems and it will soon collapse.”

He also assured the 5000 that decamped to the PDP from APC of fairness and promised that they will be adequately accommodated.

Daily Trust reports that the APC had withdrawn from the polls slated for Saturday, March, 27, alleging that members of the State Independent Electoral Commission were card carrying members of PDP.

The party further alleged that local governments in the state were bastardized and starved of funds by the current administration.

Meanwhile, there is an indication that dissatisfaction is growing in the APC over an alleged plot by some party chieftains to further extend the tenure of the Governor Mai Mala Buni-led caretaker committee.

According to the report, some interest groups are warming up for a showdown should the Buni-led committee renege on its mandate to conduct a national convention in June 2021.

Read also Confusion in APC over alleged caretaker committee tenure elongation

Also, some chieftains of the party are already decrying the lack of preparation for a national convention on the part of the Buni committee.

Legit.ng had earlier reported that some chieftains of the APC had planned to scuttle the just-concluded membership registration and validation exercise in all state chapters with lawsuits.

Rancorous contestation had trailed the exercise in many states, with many chieftains claiming it is a ploy to push them out of the party.

