Home | News | General | I regret coming back to Nigeria, US returnee speaks after herdsmen destroyed her N20m farm

- Olajumoke Awosika has lamented her woes in the hands of Fulani herdsmen

- The US returnee also said she is planning to leave the country after herdsmen forced her to abandon her farm

- Meanwhile, she said if the government allows her to bear arms, she would rJoin Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!eturn to defend her farm

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

Mrs Olajumoke Awosika, chief executive officer of Fresh Fields Organic Farms in Ibaayin village, Ibadan, Oyo state has spoken of her regret coming back to Nigeria.

The 57-year-old United States returnee claimed herdsmen attacks forced her to abandon her N20m farm.

In fact, she claimed that when the killings got out of hand, she had to think of her own safety and that of the workers.

"We have left the farm. We abandoned the farm in February when the herders killed eight people around us. It was very close to my farm, it was a walking distance. In fact, last week, my manager told me the herders finally invaded the farm with their cows and fed my plantain to their cows. The plantains were supposed to have been harvested in February; they were worth about N1.5m. It is supposed to be continuous harvest."

Read also Emotional Letter Schoolgirl Kidnapped by Boko Haram Secretly Wrote to Her Dad while in Captivity

Going further, she called on the federal government to allow citizens to bear arms. According to her, if she is licenced, she would go back to the farm and dare any herdsmen.

She added:

"In America where I lived for over three decades, if I don’t have a criminal record, I can bear arms. I can protect my life, it is in the constitution. Even in the Nigerian 1999 Constitution, I have a right to defend myself.

"If a Fulani man is carrying AK-47, as a farmer I should also be able to a carry gun and stand up to defend myself. If I am licensed to carry a gun, I swear to God, I will arm those boys on my farm, we will not run and we will stand our ground and l will see the Fulani man that will say he wants to kill me on my own land!

Read also Nigerian lady appreciates Good Samaritans who donated to help her stay in school, many react

"If the government cannot defend us, we should have a right to defend ourselves. The way forward is self-defence and it is a shame on this government that human life has no value."

PAY ATTENTION: Install our latest app for Android, read the best news on Nigeria’s #1 news app

Aanu Adegun is a politics and current affairs content editor at Legit.ng with over 7 years of experience in both digital and traditional media. A graduate of English Studies from Adekunle Ajasin University, Akungba Akoko, Ondo state, Aanu started his journalism career as a features writer. Aanu, who is also a creative writer has written books and children magazines. He once anchored some specialised pages of a national newspaper. Aanu is also a satirist

Source: Legit Nigeria

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General