APC youth group endorses Senator Al-Makura as national chairman

- The battle for who will emerge as the next national chairman of the All Progressives Congress, APC, is already on

- One name who has been prominent as the choice of many APC stakeholders is Senator Umaru Tanko Al-Makura

- The former governor of Nasarawa state has been endorsed by a youth group within the ruling party

A group, All Progressives Congress (APC) National Youth Vanguard has called on the ruling party’s national leaders, stakeholders, state leaders, women, and youths to endorse former governor of Nasarawa state, Senator Tanko Al-Makura as national chairman of the APC.

The demand was contained in a communique signed by the national president of the group, Ikechukwu Obinna, and seen by Legit.ng.

The group made its position known after its 64th National Executive Committee meeting on Saturday, March 20, adding that they would also purchase the national chairmanship form for Senator Al-Makura.

Senator Al-Makura has been endorsed as the next APC national chairman. Photo credit: @MakuraGroup

Source: Twitter

The APC youth vanguard explained that the party has come a long way from its inception in February 2013, adding that it is important that a core politician like Al-Makura presides over the affairs of the party.

Meanwhile, there are indications that dissatisfaction is growing within the APC over an alleged plot by some party chieftains to further extend the tenure of the Governor Mai Mala Buni-led caretaker committee.

Some interest groups are said to be warming up for a showdown should the Buni-led committee renege on its mandate to conduct a national convention in June 2021. Already, there are allegations that the Buni-led committee plans to stay in office after June 2021.

Some chieftains of the party are already decrying the lack of preparation for a national convention on the part of the Buni committee.

Legit.ng had earlier reported that some chieftains of the APC had planned to scuttle the just-concluded membership registration and validation exercise in all state chapters with lawsuits.

Rancorous contestation had trailed the exercise in many states, with many chieftains claiming it is a ploy to push them out of the party.

