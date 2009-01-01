Home | News | General | Nigerian boy displays creativity as he builds piggybank that works like ATM

- A 15-year-old boy has got people talking on social media with the piggybank he built which works like an automated teller machine

- Idowu Afolayan said he wants to be an engineer so he can build machines that have not been invented

- According to the young boy, his family and friends have been supportive of him

A 15-year-old Nigerian boy, Idowu Afolayan, has been hailed on social media for building an electronic piggybank that works like an Automated Teller Machine (ATM).

In a video that was shared by Channels TV, the young boy could be seen operating the piggybanks he made for kids.

Afolayan, who said he wants to be an engineer, noted that his family and friends have been supportive morally and financially.

Idowu Afolayan built a piggybank that works like an ATM. Photo credit: Channels Television/YouTube

Source: UGC

Resharing the video on his page, Tunde Ednut wrote:

"Wow! 15 Years Old? This boy is on his way to becoming a millionaire.

"I hope he doesn’t have to travel outside Nigeria before his talent will be taken serious. We have so many talented people in Africa that we need to focus on. We need to take them really serious. Government, please wake up."

The young boy used cartons and switch to build the piggybank.

Nigerians were impressed with the invention and they took to the comment section of the post to share their thoughts.

@adeyshewa wrote:

"Heavenly Father bless my womb with a special child..great children that will make a difference in their generation."

@adebayo79 commented:

"Your talent will not waste in Jesus name."

@hanty_ada said:

"Wow. I pray he gets the necessary support so his talent can be useful."

In similar news, a little boy displayed his creativity by building an Automated Teller Machine (ATM) that dispenses cash.

In a video that has gone viral on social media, the boy, who hails from Imo state, showed onlookers how the ATM dispenses cash.

The boy could be seeing inserting something that looks like an ATM card into the machine and onlookers were stunned as the machine dispensed cash.

