Kanayo O Kanayo sends crucial message to his daughter in NYSC camp, says she must avoid distractions

- Kanayo O Kanayo has celebrated his daughter on social media as the young lady serves her fatherland

- The veteran actor advised the corps member to ensure that she feeds her focus and avoid distraction

- Nigerians on social media took to the comment section to congratulate the young lady

Veteran Nollywood actor Kanayo O Kanayo has taken to social media to celebrate his daughter who is currently observing her one year mandatory youth service.

The actor shared some adorable photos of his daughter at the National Youth Service (NYSC) orientation camp and urged people to show her some love.

Kanayo, who recently became a barrister, advised the young lady to feed her focus and avoid distractions as she serves her fatherland.

Kanayo O Kanayo urged his daughter to avoid distractions as she serves her fatherland. Photo credit: @kanayo.o.kanayo

Source: Instagram

Nigerians on Instagram had one or two things to say about the post.

@borch_holdings_ wrote:

"Put her handle sir she don reach to marry nah abi you no won make she marry at this stage of her life."

@chineke.ngozi commented:

"Congratulations to her."

@eekaidem1 reacted:

"Congratulations."

In a similar news, Veteran Nollywood actor Kanayo is one of the celebrities that barely share their private matters on social media.

However, the actor surprised his followers when he shared a throwback photo of himself and his kids on his official Instagram page.

In the photo, the actor was donned in a suit just like his two other young sons. His daughter, however, wore a yellow halter-neck top and black trousers with yellow shoes to match. The young girl was also wearing glasses.

While his two grown-up children stood by his right and left-hand side, the youngest boy stood in front of him as they all posed for a photo. Both the actor and his grown-up son had a smile on their faces.

