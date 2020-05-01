Home | News | General | Ilorin Hijab Controversy: ECWA Church insists It would not allow hijab in its schools

Vows to use every legitimate means to defend its properties

By Demola Akinyemi – Ilorin

Against the backdrop of a possible resumption of students in the ten shut schools over Hijab stalemate, on Monday, the authorities of the Evangelical Church Winning All (ECWA) have refuted the allegations making the rounds that it has conceded to the directive of the Kwara state government to allow the use of hijab in her schools with particular reference to ECWA Schools, Oja-Iya, Ilorin.

ECWA described the news as completely misleading, untrue, indictive, and provocative stressing that “this is a mere propaganda.”

Recall that last Friday, government officials forcefully broke the gates of the ten schools locked by the churches to allow the teachers to gain entry into the school premises for resumption as directed by the state government.

The church also said it would use every legitimate means to fight for its God-given property and heritage in the state.

Chairman, ECWA District Church Councils Rev (Dr) Vincent Akintunde said this in a statement made available to Vanguard in Ilorin on Sunday.

He said, “We would like to put the records straight by asserting that ECWA is totally against the use of hijab in our grant-aided mission schools.

“We wish to inform the general public that our initial concern was not the use of hijab.

“Our initial concern bothers on the ownership of the schools. Our contention is against the Kwara state government which allowed the Muslim groups which subtly introduced the issue of hijab to the case to distract us from our primary concern even while the matter is still pending in the Supreme Court.

“Following this backdrop, we consider the reopening of the 10 grand-aided mission schools and the permission to use hijab by the Kwara state government while the case is pending in the Supreme Court premature, ill-motived, and a gross violation of the rule of law.

“We consider the action of the state government on this matter an injustice, and we would use every legitimate means to fight for our God-given property and heritage in the state.

“We want to use the opportunity of this platform to say to the state government that ECWA will not accept the use of hijab in her schools under any circumstances and our schools should be given back to us.”

