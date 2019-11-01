Home | News | General | Ekiti Bye-Election: Corps members don’t belong to political parties, says NYSC
Reps’ bill bans rice importation, prescribes life imprisonment for offenders
Attack on Ortom: Don’t push citizens to resort to self-help — Senator Mark warns

Ekiti Bye-Election: Corps members don’t belong to political parties, says NYSC



Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
  • 3 hours 16 minutes ago
  • 1
  • 0
Comments
View Comments
Kindly Share This Story:

Ekiti Bye-Election: Corps members don’t belong to political parties, says NYSC

Ekiti Bye-Election: Corps members don’t belong to political parties, says NYSC

By Luminous Jannamike – Abuja

The National Youth Service Corps, NYSC, on Sunday, said that corps members do not belong to any political party and that they deserved adequate protection, especially during elections.

NYSC’s Director, Press and Public Relations, Mrs. Adenike Adeyemi, said this in a terse statement in Abuja.

She also confirmed that political thugs attacked and shot a corps member who was part of the Adhoc staff for the bye-election in Ekiti State weekend.

However, Adeyemi revealed that other corps members on the election duty were safe and have returned home.

“NYSC Management wishes to announce that a Corps Member who was part of the Adhoc staff for the bye-election in Ekiti State sustained a gunshot wound from hoodlums who attacked the polling unit.

“The Corps Member is in stable condition and responding to treatment, while others have all returned home safely.

“Management wishes to reiterate that Corps Members are apolitical and neutral, and must be protected by all and sundry,” she said.

Vanguard News Nigeria

Kindly Share This Story:

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General Visit website


view more articles

About Article Author

Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka

Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design &development. His previous experience ranges from redesigning existing website to solving complex technical problems with object-oriented programming. Very experienced with Microsoft SQL Server, PHP and advanced JavaScript. He loves to travel and watch movies.

View More Articles

Related Article

Nigerian Traditional Medicine Practitioners Offer To Treat Buhari

Nigerian Traditional Medicine Practitioners Offer To Treat Buhari

Maradona accused of s3xual harassment

Maradona accused of s3xual harassment

UNBELIEVABLE!! Meet 5 People Who Survived The Impossible And Got The Lives Of Their Dreams

UNBELIEVABLE!! Meet 5 People Who Survived The Impossible And Got The Lives Of Their Dreams

100 Most Popular News

1 2 Displaying 1 - 100 of 192