Home | News | General | Guy Spotted With A Frame Of Himself And Tekno Claiming He’s Looking For His Brother Tekno (Video)
Maurice Griffin’s ‘Love Peace Happiness’ rules African airwaves
Juventus 0-1 Benevento: The Old Lady suffer shock loss to relegation-battlers

Guy Spotted With A Frame Of Himself And Tekno Claiming He’s Looking For His Brother Tekno (Video)



Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
  • 1 hour ago
  • 1
  • 0
Comments
View Comments

A Nigerian guy has been spotted in the market with a frame of himself and Tekno claiming Tekno is his brother and he’s searching for him..

altalt


The guy in the video was seen asking people in the market to help him find his brother Tekno as if the market people know where Tekno is.

A quick check on his Instagram page shows he has been trying to get the attention of Tekno by tagging him in most of his posts but to no avail.

And now he has decided to take it outside to exhibit how lazy and dump he is by searching for him in the market claiming Tekno is his brother therefore they should help him find him.

video below;

Edujandon.com - 24/7 News UpdatesEdujandon.com - 24/7 News Updates
Edujandon.com - 24/7 News UpdatesEdujandon.com - 24/7 News Updates
Price: Free

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General Visit website


view more articles

About Article Author

Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka

Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design &development. His previous experience ranges from redesigning existing website to solving complex technical problems with object-oriented programming. Very experienced with Microsoft SQL Server, PHP and advanced JavaScript. He loves to travel and watch movies.

View More Articles

Related Article

Nigerian Traditional Medicine Practitioners Offer To Treat Buhari

Nigerian Traditional Medicine Practitioners Offer To Treat Buhari

Maradona accused of s3xual harassment

Maradona accused of s3xual harassment

UNBELIEVABLE!! Meet 5 People Who Survived The Impossible And Got The Lives Of Their Dreams

UNBELIEVABLE!! Meet 5 People Who Survived The Impossible And Got The Lives Of Their Dreams

100 Most Popular News

1 2 Displaying 1 - 100 of 192