Guy Spotted With A Frame Of Himself And Tekno Claiming He's Looking For His Brother Tekno (Video)

A Nigerian guy has been spotted in the market with a frame of himself and Tekno claiming Tekno is his brother and he’s searching for him..



The guy in the video was seen asking people in the market to help him find his brother Tekno as if the market people know where Tekno is.

A quick check on his Instagram page shows he has been trying to get the attention of Tekno by tagging him in most of his posts but to no avail.

And now he has decided to take it outside to exhibit how lazy and dump he is by searching for him in the market claiming Tekno is his brother therefore they should help him find him.

video below;

