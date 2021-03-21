Home | News | General | Buhari should pray, I see confusion in Presidential Villa – Primate Ayodele

The leader of INRI Evangelical Spiritual Church, Primate Elijah Ayodele,has urged President Muhammadu Buhari to pray because he foresees confusion in the Presidential Villa, Abuja..

Primate Ayodele disclosed this while addressing his members on Sunday and was contained in a statement forwarded to Edujandon.com .

He also disclosed that the All Progressives Congress, APC, would not find things easy in 2023.

Primate Ayodele said APC would not find things easy due to happenings across the country.

According to Ayodele: ‘‘Nigeria will become broke, our debt will increase, and this will affect APC In 2023, I don’t see the party getting it easy in 2023.

“What I see is very serious, Nigeria has not experienced anything yet, the economy will go bad, this will affect banks and state government finances.

“The people ruling Nigeria have misled and mismanaged the resources, there are some things that will be exposed in NNPC.

“There will still be an attack on government convoy, Buhari needs prayers, I see very serious confusion in the Villa, It’s a very serious one that will be exposed to the world.’’

