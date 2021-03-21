Home | News | General | See What A Man Did to His Girlfriend After Finding Out She Saved Another Man’s Number With “My Love” (Video below)

A video of a Nigerian man clashing with his girlfriend after finding out she saved another man’s number on her phone with “my love” and his with ‘big head’, is trending on social media.

The lady claimed that the man she saved his number as “my love” is her brother. She further said that he didn’t see it clearly as she saved his named with ”my heart”, a claim the man disbelieved.

The man further requested for the phone he bought her four days ago. In anger, he snatched the phone from her and smashed it on the floor.

Watch the video below

Price: Free

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General