Home | News | General | A Pastor Came to Pray for me at Home but Ended up Doing This – Pentecost Lady Confesses (Details below)
This Man Fake His Own Death After He Was Caught Doing This Terrible Thing to Another Man’s Wife (Details below)
South-East Governor Threatens To End Nigeria, See What He Said (Details below)

A Pastor Came to Pray for me at Home but Ended up Doing This – Pentecost Lady Confesses (Details below)



Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
  • 3 hours 18 minutes ago
  • 1
  • 0
Comments
View Comments

Janet Kwapong, popularly known as Saa Chick No has revealed that she had intercourse with a pastor that came to her house to pray for her.
Speaking with DJ Nyaami on SVTV Africa, Janet indicated that she wanted to have intercourse with him because she felt he wanted it.

“He came to my house, entered my room, and began sprinkling anointing oil around and on my bed. After he asked for a hug. I had no bra or panty on so I had s** with him,” she said.

Janet is well known on Facebook for her twerking videos. She claims she does not offer s** anymore for money but she gets paid for her videos.

“I do live videos mostly and I get DMs from a lot of guys even pastors. They try to preach in my DM then ask me to save their contact,” she stated.

Edujandon.com - 24/7 News UpdatesEdujandon.com - 24/7 News Updates
Edujandon.com - 24/7 News UpdatesEdujandon.com - 24/7 News Updates
Price: Free

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General Visit website


view more articles

About Article Author

Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka

Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design &development. His previous experience ranges from redesigning existing website to solving complex technical problems with object-oriented programming. Very experienced with Microsoft SQL Server, PHP and advanced JavaScript. He loves to travel and watch movies.

View More Articles

Related Article

Nigerian Traditional Medicine Practitioners Offer To Treat Buhari

Nigerian Traditional Medicine Practitioners Offer To Treat Buhari

Maradona accused of s3xual harassment

Maradona accused of s3xual harassment

UNBELIEVABLE!! Meet 5 People Who Survived The Impossible And Got The Lives Of Their Dreams

UNBELIEVABLE!! Meet 5 People Who Survived The Impossible And Got The Lives Of Their Dreams

100 Most Popular News

1 2 Displaying 1 - 100 of 192