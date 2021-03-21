Home | News | General | After Rivers State Women Cry For Help Against Herdsmen, See What Nnamdi Kanu Told ESN To Do (Details below)
Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
  3 hours 30 minutes ago
Nnamdi Kanu is not an unknown name to Nigerians, especially Easterners as he is the leader of the Independent People Of Biafra (IPOB), who are fighting for independence from Nigeria for a very long time now. The issue of herdsmen and their activities has been one that still lingers on in Nigeria in every region of the country.

Nnamdi Kanu has finally reacted to the video of mothers crying in Eleme Igweocha, River State. In the viral video, the women protested with placards and begged Fulani herdsmen to leave their community and stop threatening their lives. They also pleaded with the River state governor to come to their aid.


Nnamdi Kalu, in his recent tweet, instructed the High Command of Eastern Security Network (ESN) to move into the area immediately and rid the farms of Fulani terror herdsmen.

He wrote:

“In response to the cries yearnings of our terrified mothers in Eleme Igweocha (Rivers State), I have this evening instructed the High Command of Eastern Security Network ESN to move into the area forthwith & to rid the farms of Fulani terror herdsmen. ”

Social media users who came across the post shared by Nnamdi Kalu are reacting to it. Those who commented stated that God would continue to bless him for always protecting people from harm.


However, others said that Nnamdi Kalu insight in dealing with problems of insecurity is incomparable. They said only heaven would pay him back for all he had done.

