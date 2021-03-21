Home | News | General | After Angry Enugu Youths Caught Up With Fulani Herdsmen In Their Forest, See What They Did To Them (Video below)

Of recent, there have been crisis in Nigeria, between the fulani herdsmen and farmers, as it is believed that the herdsmen do intentionally bring their cattles to destroy the farm produce of farmers and leave, and if there should be altercation between them and the affected farmer, they might result to killing the person.

In a new video which is presently going viral online today, it was alleged that some angry residents of Enugu State, have invaded their forest reserve and drove out scores of the fulani herdsmen there with anger, including their cows.

In the information that was gotten from the man that was recording the video, he made it known that, the place where the incident happened is Ogongo, in Ichizor Local Government Area of Enugu State, as he alleged that they are tired of the activities of the herdsmen and that, they do not want them in their forest and on their land again.

