2023 presidency: Okupe mentally unstable, possessed by Aso Rock spirit – Ohanaeze
- 2 hours 28 minutes ago
- 1
- 0
The apex Igbo socio-cultural organization, Ohanaeze Ndigbo has responded angrily to a recent comment by Doyin Okupe, a former aide to Ex-P...
The apex Igbo socio-cultural organization, Ohanaeze Ndigbo
has responded angrily to a recent comment by Doyin Okupe, a former aide to
Ex-Presidents, Olusegun Obasanjo and Goodluck Jonathan.
Okupe had in a series of tweets on Saturday, claimed that
the North are yet to forgive the Igbo over the incidences of 1966 of which one
of the high points was the killing of Sardauna of Sokoto.
“A national consensus for Igbo Presidency cannot evolve
until the core north forgives the Igbos for the killing of Sardauna of Sokoto
by nigerian soldiers of igbo extraction in the 1966 Coup.
“If this consensus emerges, in the interest of equity, fairness & national unity, I will shelve my ambition & support whoever is chosen as a candidate by my party.
“However, in the event that this national consensus is not
achievabe, I WILL RUN FOR PRESIDENT IN 2023 by God’s Grace.
“This is the political Knot only the Igbo leaders must
spearhead and with the support of other well meaning Nigerians, resolve with a
high level of humility and political dexterity,” he wrote.
Although he has apologized over the outburst, Ohanaeze gave
him heavy knocks on Sunday.
President-General of the Ohanaeze Ndigbo Youth Council, Mazi
Okwu Nnabuike, in a statement made available said “there is
every indication that Doyin Okupe needs urgent medical attention. His action is
not far from a person that is mentally deranged.
“He is being tormented by Aso Rock spirit and needs both
orthodox treatment and spiritual deliverance.”
Okwu added that the former media aide was being used by some
politicians to advance their 2023 presidential ambition against the interest of
Ndigbo and Nigerians in general.
“We have it good authority that Okupe was found as a willing
tool by some desperate politicians who are doing everything to stop an Igbo man
fr becoming President of Nigeria.
“They saw in him an unsound mind and capitalized on it to
insult the sensibilities of Ndigbo. We advise his family to help him before his
condition deteriorates. He is having issues with his mental capacity.
“Only someone that is mentally deranged will come up at this
point in history to claim that the said coup was an Igbo coup, even when the
evidences are there that other parts of the country were indeed part of that
exercise.
“We must make it clear that no matter the antics anyone may
play up, Igbo presidency is non negotiable and we are not going to be cajoled
into giving up on that. Anything to the contrary will mean that the Igbo have
been asked to leave Nigeria.
“A million mad people like Doyin Okupe will not stop Ndigbo.
He should go and face his case before the Economic and Financial Crimes
Commission, EFCC. He is apparently playing this boyish game to earn a soft
landing but all these antics had fallen like pack of cards.”
CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General
About Article Author
Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design &development. His previous experience ranges from redesigning existing website to solving complex technical problems with object-oriented programming. Very experienced with Microsoft SQL Server, PHP and advanced JavaScript. He loves to travel and watch movies.View More Articles