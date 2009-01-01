Insecurity: Nigeria on life support, gasping for breath – Gov Ortom
The Benue State Governor, Samuel Ortom on Sunday, said the
recent spike in security crisis in Nigeria indicates that the country is “sick
and on life support gasping for breathe”.
Governor Ortom spoke in Makurdi during a solidarity visit on
him by members of the State Executive Council, traditional rulers and other
stakeholders, following the assassination attempt on him on Saturday.
The Governor said the attack would rather strengthen his
determination to execute God’s divine agenda for Benue, stressing that what he
needed from the people was prayers.
He noted that his becoming Governor of the state was divine,
stressing that the evil plans against him would always fail.
The Governor, who acknowledged the quick response of the
Inspector General of Police by deploying a crack team of detectives to
investigate the attack on him said Fulani Nationality Movement, FUNAM had
already claimed responsibility for the assassination attempt and should be
arrested and questioned.
Secretary to the Benue State Government, SSG, Professor
Anthony Ijohor, SAN, who spoke on behalf of the State Executive Council,
thanked God for sparing the life of the Governor, saying the evil planners
would never succeed.
Benue State Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP,
Sir John Ngbede, Chairman Governing Council of the Benue State University,
Professor Zacharys Gundu and Dr Cletus Tyokyaa, expressed delight that the
attack failed, stressing that it would have caused a war if it had succeeded.
Tor Lobi, Chief Moses Anagende, Head of Service, Mrs
Veronica Onyeke and a member of the Middle-Belt Forum, Engineer Ben Akaakar,
all condemned the attack, saying God would expose and bring the assailants to
justice.
