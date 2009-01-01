Home | News | General | Insecurity: Nigeria on life support, gasping for breath – Gov Ortom

The Benue State Governor, Samuel Ortom on Sunday, said the recent spike in security crisis in Nigeria indicates that the country is “sick and on life support gasping for breathe”.

Governor Ortom spoke in Makurdi during a solidarity visit on him by members of the State Executive Council, traditional rulers and other stakeholders, following the assassination attempt on him on Saturday.

The Governor said the attack would rather strengthen his determination to execute God’s divine agenda for Benue, stressing that what he needed from the people was prayers.

He noted that his becoming Governor of the state was divine, stressing that the evil plans against him would always fail.

The Governor, who acknowledged the quick response of the Inspector General of Police by deploying a crack team of detectives to investigate the attack on him said Fulani Nationality Movement, FUNAM had already claimed responsibility for the assassination attempt and should be arrested and questioned.

Secretary to the Benue State Government, SSG, Professor Anthony Ijohor, SAN, who spoke on behalf of the State Executive Council, thanked God for sparing the life of the Governor, saying the evil planners would never succeed.

Benue State Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Sir John Ngbede, Chairman Governing Council of the Benue State University, Professor Zacharys Gundu and Dr Cletus Tyokyaa, expressed delight that the attack failed, stressing that it would have caused a war if it had succeeded.

Tor Lobi, Chief Moses Anagende, Head of Service, Mrs Veronica Onyeke and a member of the Middle-Belt Forum, Engineer Ben Akaakar, all condemned the attack, saying God would expose and bring the assailants to justice.

